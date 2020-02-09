Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bottesford's Friendly Bench wins National Lottery Backing
A village seating area aimed at combating social loneliness and isolation has won the backing of National Lottery funding.
The Friendly Bench, which opened in Bottesford, Leicestershire, in 2018 has attracted £240,000 from the fund to allow more benches to be built across the UK.
Founder Lyndsey Young said: "We've had inquiries from Australia, Canada, America. We were even featured in the New York Times."
-
09 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-51285403/bottesford-s-friendly-bench-wins-national-lottery-backingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window