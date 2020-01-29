Video

A woodland manager wants to see more people use horses in their work on the land.

Mike Beddow is training Suffolk punches - one of the least common breeds of horse and said to be rarer than the panda - to work his land at Hollow Oak Woods in Ratby, Leicestershire.

He said there is no longer a demand for working horses but he believes they are more sustainable than using heavy machinery.

"Ground compaction is a lot lower so the impact of the horses' hooves, compared to tyres tearing up the ground is lower," he said.

Video journalist: Harris Millar