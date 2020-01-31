'I told Boris he'd be to blame for Brexit'

Video

A student who on the eve of the EU referendum in 2016 told Boris Johnson he'd be to blame for the UK's exit has said it "turns out" he was right.

Will Taylor, now 20, confronted Johnson on the eve of the 2016 referendum, as the then outgoing mayor of London was on a walkabout in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire.

Mr Taylor, who was too young to vote in 2016, said he believed if people his age could have taken part in the referendum the result would have been different.

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen was on the campaign trail with Mr Johnson the day before the referendum.

Asked what he would say to Mr Taylor now, the MP for North West Leicestershire said: "You're not going to have your laws made by faceless bureaucrats, unaccountable, who nobody votes for."