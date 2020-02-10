Maths teacher is UK beatbox finalist

Video

A maths teacher says his students do not know how to process the fact he "might be cool" after he was named runner-up in the UK Beatbox Championships.

Giles Urwin, 34 - otherwise known as Guuru - teaches in Montsaye Academy in Rothwell, Northamptonshire.

He was runner-up in the loopstation category of the beatbox championships in London in November.

Mr Urwin, who lives in Hinckley in Leicestershire, said the fact that a "lot of people in the scene are literally half my age" takes the pressure off him.

"I sometimes feel I have less to prove," he said.

Video journalist: Harris Millar