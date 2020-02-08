Video

Ellis Hopkins is a 19-year-old boxer who is about to turn professional.

It is thought she is the first woman from the traveller community to make the step from amateur to professional.

She has already represented England and competed at the international England Box Cup.

Her father Elvis Hopkins, who runs the boxing gym in Leicester where she trains, said: "We have one goal, that's world champion."

Ellis, who lives in Coalville, said her mum had a dance school but "kicked me out for fighting and sent me to the boxing gym with my dad and I never left".

Video journalist: Harris Millar