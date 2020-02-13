Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hinckley boy Jenson Webster, 2, catches snowball in mouth
Two-year-old Jenson Webster is feeling cool after catching a snowball in his mouth.
His parents Laura and Tom were flinging out the frozen projectiles to their dogs during the recent cold snap when their enthusiastic toddler decided to join in.
As luck would have it, the Hinckley couple - who captured Jenson's first words on camera back in 2018 - managed to film him performing the nice party trick.
Snow-one was harmed in the making of the video.
-
13 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-51492682/hinckley-boy-jenson-webster-2-catches-snowball-in-mouthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window