Storm Ciara: Builder hit on head by flying plywood
A builder was knocked off his feet when a sheet of plywood was picked up by strong winds and hit him on the head.
It happened while Ben Newberry was doing some work at a house in Syston in Leicestershire on Tuesday.
The moment the 33-year-old was briefly knocked unconscious was captured on a doorbell camera.
Mr Newberry was taken to hospital but was back at work the next day and said the video was "hilarious".
15 Feb 2020
