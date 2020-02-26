Video

This is the moment stranded Jet2 passengers in Tenerife were told they would have an extended holiday and would be taken to Malaga instead.

Several flights to the East Midlands were cancelled on Sunday night after a sandstorm on the Spanish island.

However air crew told passengers they would not have their luggage as that had already gone a flight back to the UK.

Jet2 said they have been "working tirelessly to get everyone to their intended destination".