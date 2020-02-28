Bodybuilder with three kidneys wins Euro title

Video

A bodybuilder celebrating British and European title wins says his "third kidney" gave him the energy to compete.

Tyler Smith, 37, from Coalville, Leicestershire, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2013 and had a transplant from his cousin in 2018.

Mr Smith, who is now the British and European men's physique bodybuilding champion, said the procedure had given him a "new lease of life".

His next competition will be on the second anniversary of his transplant and could see him turn professional.