Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pupils swim with bottles to recreate plastic polluted sea
Pupils from St Charles Catholic Primary School in Measham are trying to promote a reduction in single use plastic.
They filled a swimming pool with plastic bottles to help them understand what it is like for marine animals swimming in our polluted seas.
Their teacher Felicity Knight said: "This is one of our more unusual lessons but it was important for us to raise the awareness for children about polluted oceans.
"As soon as the children walked in I could hear them saying 'it's like the sea'. They already know there is a problem".
-
01 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-51682470/pupils-swim-with-bottles-to-recreate-plastic-polluted-seaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window