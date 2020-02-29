Video

When a knee injury ended Enton Barefoot's hopes of a semi-professional football career, he turned to drink and drugs.

His life spiralled out of control and he ended up sleeping rough under a railway bridge arch near Loughborough in Leicestershire.

But when staff from Charnwood Borough Council reached out and helped him find food he knew he could survive.

"The street - it will keep you there, if you want it to keep you there. Your brain's telling you buy a bottle of Jack Daniel's and drink yourself and fall asleep, because it's the easiest way to do it," he said.