Video

A walking group has been set up in Leicester to help promote wellbeing among young men.

The Walking Men's Club was set up to encourage males to discuss their mental health and anything else on their minds.

Organiser Jack Voss, 25, said men had a tendency to "bury stuff" but talking to people could help take the weight off their shoulders.

About 50 men joined the first walk and Mr Voss said he hoped more would join them for future strolls.

Video journalist: Harris Millar