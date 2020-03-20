Video

Thousands of over 70s and vulnerable people around the UK are currently in self-isolation, because of the coronavirus.

One of them is Lesley Sharpe, who has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

She thought she was going to have to spend her 67th birthday in her home in Leicestershire, without her six sons.

But her son Henry had other ideas, and took the family round to her home in Asfordby, to wish her a happy birthday... from a distance.