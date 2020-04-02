Video

A World War Two veteran has released a video of him playing an upbeat song, while urging people to "stay safe" during the coronavirus pandemic.

George Lee, 97, was part of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Welch Fusiliers, who served in the Burma campaign.

Mr Lee, from Leicestershire, also patrolled Hiroshima after the atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city in 1945.

A video of his performance of the classic song You Are My Sunshine on a ukulele has been watched by thousands on Facebook.

"Now we're going through another bad time, which is the coronavirus, but at least there's no bullets flying around," he said.