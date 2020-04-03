Video

A steel band who did not want social distancing restrictions to mean they had to give up their music have been collaborating online to play together from their living rooms.

The Contrast Steel Band, based in Leicester, said a video of their rendition of Wishing on a Star, performed and recorded separately at home, has garnered eight million views on social media.

Band leader Donna Munroe said: "With the entire country on lockdown because of coronavirus, steel bands aren't able to practise together any more. But we didn't let this stop us."

She said 20 band members had taken their instruments home and were joining in with the remote sessions.

"We want to show people that you can still enjoy doing the things you love during this difficult time with a little help from modern technology," she added.