Coronavirus: Balloon twister bids to cheer up passers-by
A balloon artist says he wants to make people smile during the lockdown by putting quirky creations at the top of his garden to entertain passers-by.
Andrew Lawton, from Mountsorrel, Leicestershire - who twists balloons in his spare time - was recently furloughed from his job at Cromwell Tools.
His insp-air-ation came from a trip to the supermarket, where he noticed people were not acknowledging one another and wanted to encourage the public to be more kind.
06 Apr 2020
