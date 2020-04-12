Boy with fatal disease completes 5k at home

Video

A boy born with a rare brain disease has completed a 5km challenge from home.

Eight-year-old Nuh Kharodia has Alexander disease, an often-fatal disorder which has caused him to lose his ability to move and speak.

Nuh, from Leicester, took part in the 5km (3.1 mile) challenge by being wheeled around his home - and at the park before the coronavirus lockdown.

Money raised from the event will go towards the Rainbows Children's Hospice which helps care for him.

“When he was diagnosed... it was a life-changing event for all of us,” Sahara Sheikh, Nuh’s mother, said.

“We wanted to give something back to Rainbows.”