Choir members write new Psalm on Covid-19 crisis

Coronavirus: Choir members write new psalm on crisis
Four friends from a Leicester choir have recorded a new psalm during their time at home in lockdown.
The group, who have called themselves the Quarantine Choir, wrote Psalm 151 on their experiences of the coronavirus crisis.
They formed after Chris Hiam and Francesca Burbela moved in with husband and wife, Roxanne and John Gull.
They've been surprised by the number of views their psalm has had on YouTube.
There are 150 psalms in the Book of Psalms, a collection of sacred poems in Hebrew Scriptures and the Bible.
19 Apr 2020
