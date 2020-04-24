Video

A woman delivering eggs in her locked-down village while dressed as a chicken is raising a smile among residents.

Merryn Lynes, 25, spends more than five hours delivering about 2,500 eggs to residents in Kibworth, Leicestershire each week.

After a Facebook group was set up to support residents in the area, Ms Lynes had the cracking idea of delivering eggs from a friend’s farm.

“Some people have said it’s the highlight of their week,” she said. “I do not stop laughing from the moment I leave this house.”