Peregrine falcons filmed fighting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Leicester peregrine falcons locked in cathedral battle

Rare footage has been captured showing two female peregrine falcons locked in battle at the top of a cathedral.

In the Leicestershire & Rutland Ornithological Society film, a resident female, who had been incubating her eggs, fends off a younger "intruding" bird at a nest in Leicester Cathedral on Monday.

Jim Graham, from the Leicester Peregrine Project, tweeted the confrontation lasted about two hours.

He said the younger bird may have been trying to pair up with the resident male, and as a result it may have left the eggs "unviable".

  • 28 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Bird of prey attacks 'mesmerising' murmuration