Daily lockdown street party
Coronavirus: Street enjoys daily lockdown disco

Residents living on a street in Leicestershire have been enjoying a daily disco to keep their spirits up during the coronavirus lockdown.

Organiser Joanne Norwood said Croft Way in Markfield had been bopping to an eclectic array of tracks at 11:00 BST each day since early April.

She added favourites included Walking On Sunshine, Dancing In The Street and Macarena.

  • 03 May 2020
