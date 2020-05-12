Video

A chimpanzee and her zookeeper caught up on the latest news in a video call during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lainy Miller spoke to the primate, named Janette, on FaceTime and asked what she had been doing during quarantine.

Ms Miller, who cares for great apes at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire, also introduced the chimp to her 12-week-old son, Sebastian.

The zookeeper has been away from the apes since she left to go on maternity leave in January. She said: "While I am absolutely loving being a mum I really miss seeing the chimps as they are an important part of my life.

"I would usually spend more time with these animals than I do with my own family so I care very much about them."