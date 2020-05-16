When will airports get back to normal?
Coronavirus: Airport hopes holiday travel will resume in July

The managing director of East Midlands Airport says she is hopeful passengers will be able to get away on their summer holidays from July.

Karen Smart said regional airports were lobbying the government hard over travel restrictions, adding that a return to flying would be "phased".

She said it was likely to take up to two years before air traffic levels return to what they were prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

