How your visit to the dentist will change

Dentists have been describing the changes patients can expect when practices reopen on Monday for the first time since lockdown.

Leicester dentist Philip Martin, from the Whitehouse Dental Surgery - who chairs the East Midlands Dental Association - said many dentists had been surprised by the government announcement and several colleagues may not be able to operate if they cannot access personal protective equipment (PPE).

"The first we knew of it was at six o'clock on the news," he said. "The profession wasn't informed in advance.

"That was a complete shock to all of us. We were not happy."

He added services are likely to be very limited.