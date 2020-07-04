Life as mayor of a city in lockdown
Leicester lockdown: Week in the life of city mayor

The BBC has followed the mayor of Leicester in the week the city became the first in the UK to be subject to a local lockdown.

Sir Peter Soulsby, the Labour elected mayor, has accused the government of withholding the data from the city council.

But the government has denied causing any delay adding that it acted decisively following a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in the city.

