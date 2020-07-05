Hancock ‘very worried’ about Leicester factories
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Hancock ‘very worried’ about Leicester factories

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is "very worried about the employment practices of some factories in Leicester".

It is the first city in the UK to have been put on local lockdown after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

  • 05 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Leicester residents on lockdown extension