A 100-year-old man has been reliving his holidays by painting them during the pandemic.

Leslie Posnett lives alone in sheltered accommodation in Leicestershire and coronavirus restrictions have meant he has had few visitors.

But the World War Two veteran has kept himself occupied by recreating paintings from his old sketch pads.

A selection of his work has been entered into a virtual time capsule organised by Leicestershire County Council to teach future generations about the pandemic.

“When I get started on a painting it’s something I get lost in,” Leslie said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

