An aspiring jockey has said he wants to encourage young black riders to get into horse racing - an industry where BAME people are in a minority.

Kanane Francis, 20, from Highfields, Leicester, only started riding last year at a horse riding academy in the city, but has since graduated from the British Racing School and started work at a training yard in Rutland.

He said: "It's crazy not to have any other ethnicities in horse racing."

The independent Diversity in Racing Steering Group, set up by the British Horseracing Authority, said it was "clear that BAME people are underrepresented, especially in senior positions".

The British Racing School said it was aware of the BAME under-representation across the industry and was, "continually looking to encourage and welcome anyone wishing... to work in horse racing".

Video journalist: Chris Waring

