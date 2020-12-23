Horses, a cow and a goat dressed as Santa have starred in a special drive-in nativity.

About 800 people watched two performances from their cars at Melton Mowbray market in Leicestershire last weekend.

Organiser Emma Lovegrove, from the Leicestershire and Rutland Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, said the nativity was "a bit of a crazy idea" she had to round off what has been a difficult year for farmers.

"Mental health issues are on the rise during this coronavirus [pandemic] and mental health issues amongst the rural community are high as well, so obviously this is a real concern for us and we hope to be able to give a little something to them, a bit of festive cheer through this nativity," she said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

