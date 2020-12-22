Bodycam footage has been released showing the moment a police officer confronted two people who say they drove about 13 miles to watch planes during lockdown.

The Leicestershire Police officer told the pair his partner - a healthcare assistant who works in a hospital - had been "in tears for two weeks because she honestly cannot watch people die any more".

The couple were each given fines of £200 after they admitted driving from West Bridgford in Nottingham to near East Midlands Airport.

Leicestershire Police said it handed out 889 fixed penalty notices, worth about £170,000, in January - more than the total the force issued in all of 2020 for breaches of coronavirus restrictions.

