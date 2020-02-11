A 12-year-old girl with amazing flexibility discovered she could bend her body in half while watching a Rihanna video.

Liberty Barros, from Leicester, discovered her unique talent when, at the age of 10, she tried imitating the star's moves and found she could move her body into a full backbend.

Father Raam said: "She just folded herself in two and it was worrying for me when I saw it.

"We had to get a doctor to check her out."

Fortunately, Liberty was proved to be in full health, if remarkably flexible.

Pictures of her skills on social media have led to her performing in Thailand, Malaysia, Portugal and Hollywood and she said she is regularly contacted for TV and film work.

