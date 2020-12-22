Seven men have been fined after they were found watching football together in a "pop-up pub".

The makeshift tavern was discovered by police in commercial premises in Morris Road, Leicester, on Wednesday evening.

It included a bar, large TV screen and pool table, although officers did not find a cash till and said the men did not appear to be exchanging money.

They were each fined £200 for breaching Covid restrictions.

