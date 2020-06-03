A girl who has cerebral palsy celebrated her birthday by walking in aid of disabled children.

Kaci, 10, struggles with her mobility but that did not stop her from walking almost five miles (8km) in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

She raised more than £5,000 for the charity Newlife, which loans equipment, such as buggies and wheelchairs, to families of disabled children.

Kaci received a walking frame at the age of three and her mum, Kym, said it changed her daughter's life.

"It [the walking frame] really brought out her character," Kym said.

"We just both couldn't believe that kids are going without equipment because Kaci has never had to go without."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.