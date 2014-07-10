The Duke of Edinburgh, who has passed away at the age of 99, has been paying regular visits to the East Midlands since the 1940s.

Archive footage shows him on a visit to post-war Nottingham, alongside The Queen.

Down the decades, the prince visited many of the region's landmarks, including Leicester's National Space Centre.

More recently, in 2014, crowds turned out to greet The Queen and Prince Philip when they travelled on a regular passenger train between Derby and Matlock.

