Leicestershire man completes 'Arctic' trek with sledge in UK
A man who was due to compete in a 611km (380-mile) ultra challenge in the Arctic has dragged a 27kg (60lb) sledge around the UK instead.
Stu Humber, 47, a personal trainer from Lutterworth in Leicestershire, was hoping to complete in the 6633 Arctic Ultra race which was cancelled due to Covid-19.
Instead, he spent a week walking day and night with a sledge around the town to raise money for the NHS.
He said: "This is me trying to help and support all the work they've been doing recently."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk
