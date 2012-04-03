Farmers are hoping the government puts words into action to protect native breeds of livestock in the East Midlands.

The Agriculture Act, passed in November, has promised "measures" and "financial incentives" to protect Britain's declining native breeds - traditional livestock that have adapted to Britain's climate and topography over centuries.

However, farmers still have questions about what these measures will be and how their animals will be affected.

Jon Thornes, director of South Ormsby Estate in Lincolnshire, said: "Now it's about putting their words into action."

Adam Henson, farmer and Countryfile presenter added he thought there was a "huge place" for native breeds.

Half of Britain's native livestock is on a Rare Breeds Survival Trust watchlist, meaning they could be at risk of extinction.

According to the trust, all the major native breeds associated with the East Midlands, such as Border Leicester sheep and Lincoln Red cattle, are under threat.

In a statement, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said: "We are working closely with stakeholder groups to develop these measures."

Video journalist: Hannah Roe

