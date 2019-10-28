A park ranger has captured the moment two red deer stags stood up on their hind legs and started "boxing".

Cara Hewitt, assistant ranger at Bradgate Park, Leicestershire, who filmed the encounter, said: "If I'm honest, I was quite surprised. I really wanted to see them boxing and they did it four times with different deer."

Senior ranger Matthew Molesdale said the deer act in this way to show their dominance to other males and go on to their hind legs to protect freshly grown antlers.

He said: "When red deer stags start casting their antlers, they immediately start growing new ones, in fact, it's the fastest growing bone in the animal kingdom.

"They grow new antlers in time for rutting season in October."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

