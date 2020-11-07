'I could photograph space my entire life'

A paediatrician has described how his love of space observation has grown during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Syed Tahar, from Oadby in Leicestershire, has taken detailed pictures of phenomena like Comet Neowise and the pinwheel galaxy Messier 101 - located more than 20 million light years away - from his back garden.

He said astrophotography - the art of capturing the night sky on camera - was something he could use "to get away from life's daily stresses".

