A woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death with a steak knife during a row has been given a life sentence after twice being convicted of murdering him.

CCTV released by Leicestershire Police showed James Knight pushing Emma-Jayne Magson against a car on the night of the stabbing, causing her to fall to the ground.

She then stabbed him at her home in Leicester, which she claimed was in self-defence because he had been strangling her.

However, jurors rejected Magson's version of events following a retrial.

She has now been given the same sentence - life with a minimum term of 17 years - she was originally given in 2016.

The judge, Jeremy Baker, said the push shown in the CCTV was a mitigating factor.

