A woman has been left with a broken skull after a concrete block hit her head when a car ploughed into her home.

The 34-year-old woman was sleeping in the living room with her husband and two children when a Mercedes A Class hit another car then their home in Hungarton Boulevard, Leicester, on 18 April.

The woman, who does not want to be named, had emergency surgery after suffering a bleed on her brain, said her brother-in-law Rashid Thathyala.

Her husband and children, aged three and two, sustained minor injuries.

