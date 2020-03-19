A man who has painstakingly recreated a lost railway line says he has been surprised by the positive reaction on social media.

Keith Pell spent 1,500 hours rebuilding a model version of part of the Leicester section of the Great Central Railway in the garage of his home.

He posted a film of his tribute to the railway, which closed as part of the 1960s Beeching cuts, on Facebook, where it has had thousands of views.

Mr Pell, who used to go trainspotting with his dad in the 1960s, said his line was about "recreat[ing] that kind of atmosphere of watching trains go by".

