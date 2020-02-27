A horse therapy centre has been helping frontline NHS workers recover from the trauma of caring for coronavirus patients during the pandemic.

Equine centre The Way of the Horse runs Project Pony in Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

Intensive care sister Amanda White, who lost her 24-year-old nephew to the virus while caring for hundreds of patients in wards, described the time she spent with the horses as "magical".

"They're very good at helping you to read yourself, to reset yourself... to move forward in a calm and compassionate way," she said.

