'If the boat sinks I'll still be smiling'

A man who spent five months living in a London doorway has made his new home on a boat he has renovated.

Justin Johnson, 40, was living in the doorway after losing his job at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was unable to pay the rent for the boat he was living on and became homeless.

Charity, Under One Sky, which provides the capital's rough sleepers with food and essentials, set up a fundraiser for Mr Johnson to help him buy and repair a boat he could call home.

Mr Johnson, who is now making his way back to London via Leicestershire, said: "Because it's habitable, I believe it's at a point where I can go and get a job and be presentable... which is important.

"I'm super-thankful. If the boat sinks, I will still have a smile on my face."

A charity volunteer said Mr Johnson's journey home had been "so emotional".

"He feels safe in his own little home," she said.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.