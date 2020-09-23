'You feel like you're a part of the plane'
A man with terminal lung cancer has achieved his dream of wing walking.
Mike Hind-Woodward, from Whissendine in Rutland, was given between one and four years to live following his diagnosis two years ago.
The sponsored challenge meant he raised more than £4,000 for a rotary club.
"I've always found great satisfaction and enjoyment from helping other people," he said.
