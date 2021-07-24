'People have never seen anything like this before'

A sound engineer who decided to set up a live stream camera in a bird box said he finds it "bizarre" it has had more than 41 million views online.

John Chadwick, from Loughborough in Leicestershire, bought the bird box during lockdown and set up the camera in March before a family of blue tits moved in.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.