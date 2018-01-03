Giant hail stones have fallen during a thunderstorm, damaging cars and smashing windows.

Katie Jaffar from Kibworth Beauchamp, in Leicestershire, said both her family cars were a "total write-off... they're covered in big dents".

The Met Office had issued an amber warning for storms following the heatwave, which saw temperatures reach 30C (86F).

The mother of two said the hail storm came "thundering down so fast" at about 18:15 BST adding it was "pretty terrifying".