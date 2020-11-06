A student who has spent a decade struggling with anorexia nervosa has created an illustrated workbook to help others with eating disorders.

Eleanor Loseby, 20, from Wigston in Leicestershire, said she started skipping meals at the age of nine.

She created an illustrated workbook after finding journaling helpful during her recovery.

It is being shared with patients on eating disorder hospital wards.

Video journalist: Elise Chamberlain

