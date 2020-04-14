A man who has spent much of his life restoring and running a windmill has spoken about the brief surge in popularity his flour enjoyed during lockdown.

Nigel Moon, 69, fell in love with Whissendine Windmill, in Rutland, which dates back to 1809, when he visited it as a young boy.

He enjoyed one of his busiest periods of milling during the first coronavirus lockdown, when demand for flour surged.

"When I delivered to a shop once, I had to fight people off. They wanted the flour out of the van," he said.

"Suddenly I was not the twee thing on the hill."

But since then demand has fallen and he has expressed concern about the future of traditional windmills in the UK, citing the conversion of mills into luxury homes and the rise in gluten-free food.

The Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings said it is becoming "increasingly concerned about the decline in millwrighting skills in the UK".

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

