'I hid my litter picker in my suitcase'

A grandmother who had a quadruple heart bypass has told how she is obsessed with litter picking.

Jenny I'Anson, 73, of Hinckley, Leicestershire, said she can spend up to five hours a day clearing rubbish and she even takes her litter picker with her on holiday.

"My husband does say to me, 'I wish you could womble more at home'," she said.

Wombles is a reference to the children's television programme about a group of long-nosed creatures who liked to tidy up Wimbledon Common.

