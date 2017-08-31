‘I offered them a snake, but they gave me a zoo’

The owners of a not-for-profit rescue zoo have been talking about the challenges of taking on the project.

Roughly 40% of the animals at Rutland Zoo have come from other rescues, such as those carried out by the RSPCA.

"It's been an adventure," said Joanna Aldwinckle, who took over the zoo during lockdown.

"Some days it's been hands in head going, 'Oh my gosh. What have we done?' But we've loved it."

